Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on July 3 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .288 with 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 49 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has homered in four games this season (6.2%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

Dubon has picked up an RBI in 24.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 4.6% of his games.

He has scored in 55.4% of his games this year (36 of 65), with two or more runs eight times (12.3%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 36 .270 AVG .301 .284 OBP .338 .351 SLG .459 7 XBH 16 1 HR 3 5 RBI 14 13/3 K/BB 20/7 1 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings