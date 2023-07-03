Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on July 3 at 2:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Rangers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Rangers Player Props
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .288 with 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 49 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has homered in four games this season (6.2%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Dubon has picked up an RBI in 24.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 4.6% of his games.
- He has scored in 55.4% of his games this year (36 of 65), with two or more runs eight times (12.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|36
|.270
|AVG
|.301
|.284
|OBP
|.338
|.351
|SLG
|.459
|7
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|14
|13/3
|K/BB
|20/7
|1
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 44th, 1.417 WHIP ranks 54th, and 6 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.