On Monday, Marcus Semien (hitting .372 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .813, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.

Semien has had a hit in 66 of 84 games this season (78.6%), including multiple hits 29 times (34.5%).

Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (13.1%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 37 games this season (44.0%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (15.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 51 of 84 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 40 .286 AVG .289 .350 OBP .352 .445 SLG .480 20 XBH 18 4 HR 7 23 RBI 33 24/19 K/BB 32/17 4 SB 4

