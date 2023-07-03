Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Marcus Semien (hitting .372 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .813, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .462 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.
- Semien has had a hit in 66 of 84 games this season (78.6%), including multiple hits 29 times (34.5%).
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (13.1%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37 games this season (44.0%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (15.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 51 of 84 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|.286
|AVG
|.289
|.350
|OBP
|.352
|.445
|SLG
|.480
|20
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|33
|24/19
|K/BB
|32/17
|4
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.72), 29th in WHIP (1.172), and 40th in K/9 (8.1).
