Kyle Tucker and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez on July 3 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.466) and total hits (85) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
  • Tucker is batting .450 with two homers during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
  • In 65.9% of his 82 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (14.6%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tucker has had at least one RBI in 40.2% of his games this year (33 of 82), with two or more RBI 13 times (15.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 40.2% of his games this year (33 of 82), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 42
.275 AVG .295
.358 OBP .363
.458 SLG .474
16 XBH 14
5 HR 7
22 RBI 29
18/19 K/BB 26/19
8 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
  • Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.28), 54th in WHIP (1.417), and 63rd in K/9 (6).
