On Monday, Josh Smith (.240 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 112 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .217 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Smith has gotten a hit in 18 of 44 games this season (40.9%), with multiple hits on four occasions (9.1%).

In 6.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven in a run in five games this year (11.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 34.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .191 AVG .237 .333 OBP .366 .277 SLG .390 2 XBH 5 1 HR 2 2 RBI 4 17/7 K/BB 19/7 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings