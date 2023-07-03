The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI), take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Monday at 2:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .270 with 16 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 92nd in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Jung has gotten a hit in 59 of 81 games this year (72.8%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (27.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this year (29 of 81), with two or more RBI 13 times (16.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 46.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.5%.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .276 AVG .265 .353 OBP .293 .500 SLG .476 16 XBH 18 9 HR 8 28 RBI 22 51/16 K/BB 47/6 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings