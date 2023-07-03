Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Monday at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .285 with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 61st and he is 33rd in slugging.
- In 53 of 73 games this season (72.6%) Heim has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (30.1%).
- He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 73), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32 games this year (43.8%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (17.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 73 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.273
|AVG
|.296
|.331
|OBP
|.345
|.547
|SLG
|.430
|20
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|26
|30/11
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.56).
- The Astros rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.72), 29th in WHIP (1.172), and 40th in K/9 (8.1).
