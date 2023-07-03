Sportsbooks have set player props for Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker and others when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Monday at 2:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 51 RBI (85 total hits). He has swiped 14 bases.

He's slashing .285/.361/.466 on the year.

Tucker hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with three doubles, three home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 1 5 5 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 0 1 5 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has recorded 79 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .246/.345/.405 slash line so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 3-for-5 3 1 4 6 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Pérez Stats

The Rangers' Martin Perez (7-3) will make his 17th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Perez has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 44th, 1.417 WHIP ranks 54th, and 6 K/9 ranks 63rd.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Jun. 27 6.0 4 2 2 4 2 at White Sox Jun. 21 7.0 4 3 2 2 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 6.0 3 2 2 3 2 at Rays Jun. 11 3.1 10 7 7 2 3 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 7.0 3 1 0 5 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has 102 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .287/.351/.462 so far this season.

Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jul. 1 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 1 vs. Astros Jun. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 83 hits with 18 doubles, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .259/.327/.503 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0

