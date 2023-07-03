How to Watch the Astros vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 3
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will try to defeat Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Monday at 2:05 PM ET.
Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Time: 2:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros' 98 home runs rank 13th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 248 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 14th in MLB with a .407 slugging percentage this season.
- The Astros' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Houston ranks 11th in the majors with 389 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.
- Houston has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.
- Houston pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.56.
- Astros pitchers have a 1.250 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will hand the ball to Cristian Javier (7-1) for his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up six earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
- He has eight quality starts in 16 chances this season.
- Javier has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 16 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Cardinals
|W 10-7
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Miles Mikolas
|6/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 14-0
|Away
|J.P. France
|Adam Wainwright
|6/30/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Jon Gray
|7/1/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-2
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/2/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Away
|Shawn Dubin
|Andrew Heaney
|7/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Martín Pérez
|7/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Kyle Freeland
|7/5/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Chase Anderson
|7/6/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|George Kirby
|7/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Luis Castillo
|7/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Bryan Woo
