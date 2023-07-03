Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .475 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on July 3 at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks while batting .246.
  • He ranks 99th in batting average, 46th in on base percentage, and 100th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.
  • Bregman has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
  • Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (14.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 32 games this season (38.6%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (15.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season (38 of 83), with two or more runs eight times (9.6%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 42
.260 AVG .234
.350 OBP .340
.409 SLG .401
10 XBH 15
6 HR 6
24 RBI 29
24/20 K/BB 23/27
4 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
  • The Rangers are sending Perez (7-3) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 90 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.28), 54th in WHIP (1.417), and 63rd in K/9 (6).
