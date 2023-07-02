Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Astros on July 2, 2023
Kyle Tucker and Marcus Semien are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers square off at Globe Life Field on Sunday (first pitch at 2:35 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Andrew Heaney Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)
Heaney Stats
- The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (5-5) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Heaney has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Heaney Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 26
|5.2
|6
|6
|6
|5
|3
|at White Sox
|Jun. 19
|5.2
|5
|2
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 14
|3.2
|5
|1
|1
|5
|4
|at Rays
|Jun. 9
|5.0
|4
|4
|3
|5
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 3
|3.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|4
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 35 walks and 56 RBI (101 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .287/.349/.460 slash line so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 1
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 30
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 83 hits with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .262/.331/.508 so far this season.
- Garcia heads into this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 28
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 27
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 84 hits with 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He has a slash line of .286/.360/.469 on the season.
- Tucker hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .316 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 28
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 79 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 47 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .250/.350/.411 on the year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 29
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|4
|6
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
