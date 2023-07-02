The Texas Rangers (50-33) will rely on Marcus Semien when they host Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (45-38) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, July 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:35 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Astros have +115 odds to win. The over/under for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (5-5, 4.38 ERA) vs Shawn Dubin - HOU (0-0, 10.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Rangers and Astros matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $17.14 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 32, or 62.7%, of the 51 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have a 24-12 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Rangers went 4-4 over the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (52.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Astros have won two of seven games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Adolis García 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Corey Seager 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Josh Jung 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -165 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.