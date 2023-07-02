The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.426 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Shawn Dubin and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Shawn Dubin TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 88 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.

Lowe has had a hit in 62 of 82 games this year (75.6%), including multiple hits 21 times (25.6%).

He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 82), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven home a run in 33 games this year (40.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 39 of 82 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .282 AVG .263 .370 OBP .360 .460 SLG .375 17 XBH 13 6 HR 2 26 RBI 17 40/23 K/BB 39/24 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings