Mauricio Dubon -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on July 2 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .283 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 115th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.

Dubon has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has homered in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In 23.4% of his games this year, Dubon has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 54.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 35 .270 AVG .294 .284 OBP .327 .351 SLG .448 7 XBH 15 1 HR 3 5 RBI 13 13/3 K/BB 20/6 1 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings