Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (hitting .235 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, seven walks and nine RBI), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .265 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Altuve has picked up a hit in 60% of his 30 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.7% of those games.
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in four of them (13.3%).
- He has scored in 16 of 30 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.208
|AVG
|.317
|.358
|OBP
|.379
|.377
|SLG
|.550
|5
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|8
|12/12
|K/BB
|10/6
|2
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Rangers surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- The Rangers are sending Heaney (5-5) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
