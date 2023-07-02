Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (50-33) will square off with Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (45-38) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, July 2. First pitch is set for 2:35 PM ET.

The Astros are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Rangers (-140). The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (5-5, 4.38 ERA) vs Shawn Dubin - HOU (0-0, 10.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Astros and Rangers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Astros (+115), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Astros win, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Alex Bregman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 51 games this season and won 32 (62.7%) of those contests.

The Rangers have a record of 24-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 4-4 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Astros have come away with 12 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Astros have been victorious two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+165) José Abreu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +175 - 2nd

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.