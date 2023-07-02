How to Watch the Astros vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 2
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros square off against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 13th in Major League Baseball with 97 home runs.
- Fueled by 244 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 15th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage this season.
- The Astros have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Houston has scored 384 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Astros have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.
- Houston has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.
- Houston has pitched to a 3.57 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.
- The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.253 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Shawn Dubin gets the nod for the Astros and will make his first start of the season.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 27-year-old right-hander.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/27/2023
|Cardinals
|L 4-2
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/28/2023
|Cardinals
|W 10-7
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Miles Mikolas
|6/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 14-0
|Away
|J.P. France
|Adam Wainwright
|6/30/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Jon Gray
|7/1/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-2
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Shawn Dubin
|Andrew Heaney
|7/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Martín Pérez
|7/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Kyle Freeland
|7/5/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Chase Anderson
|7/6/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|George Kirby
|7/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Luis Castillo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
