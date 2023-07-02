On Sunday, Alex Bregman (batting .308 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rangers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .250 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

In 64.6% of his 82 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 82), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has driven home a run in 32 games this year (39%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 38 games this season (46.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .260 AVG .241 .350 OBP .349 .409 SLG .414 10 XBH 15 6 HR 6 24 RBI 29 24/20 K/BB 22/27 4 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings