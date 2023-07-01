The 2023 season win total established for the UTSA Roadrunners, 7.5, indicates a strong showing this season is expected.

UTSA Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7.5 -140 +115 58.3%

Roadrunners' 2022 Performance

UTSA sported the 74th-ranked defense last season (387.6 yards allowed per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best with 476.0 yards per game.

UTSA ranked 93rd in pass defense last year (243.4 passing yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 13th-best in FBS with 300.7 passing yards per game.

UTSA posted a 6-1 record at home and was 5-1 on the road last year.

The Roadrunners lost every time as underdogs (0-2), but they went 11-1 as favorites.

UTSA's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Frank Harris QB 4,063 YDS (69.6%) / 32 TD / 9 INT

602 RUSH YDS / 9 RUSH TD / 43.0 RUSH YPG Zakhari Franklin WR 94 REC / 1,136 YDS / 15 TD / 81.1 YPG Brenden Brady RB 699 YDS / 9 TD / 49.9 YPG / 4.5 YPC

18 REC / 190 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.6 REC YPG Joshua Cephus WR 87 REC / 985 YDS / 6 TD / 70.4 YPG Corey Mayfield Jr. DB 53 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 3 INT Trey Moore LB 38 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 8.0 SACK Jamal Ligon LB 64 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Clifford Chattman DB 45 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 5 INT / 5 PD

Roadrunners' Strength of Schedule

The Roadrunners will face the 62nd-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (71).

UTSA is facing the 18th-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last year).

UTSA will take on seven teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule will pit them against two teams that had nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last year.

UTSA 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Houston September 2 - - 2 Texas State September 9 - - 3 Army September 15 - - 4 @ Tennessee September 23 - - 6 @ Temple October 7 - - 7 UAB October 14 - - 8 @ Florida Atlantic October 21 - - 9 East Carolina October 28 - - 10 @ North Texas November 4 - - 11 Rice November 11 - - 12 South Florida November 17 - - 13 @ Tulane November 24 - -

