The UTEP Miners face Western Kentucky on November 4, a highlight of their 2023 college football schedule. For the full slate, keep scrolling.

UTEP 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Jacksonville State (FCS) August 26 | 5:30 PM ET - CBS Sports Network Incarnate Word (FCS) September 2 | 9:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Northwestern September 9 | 3:30 PM ET - BTN @ Arizona September 16 | 11:00 PM ET - Pac-12 Network UNLV September 23 | 9:00 PM ET - ESPN Networks Louisiana Tech September 29 | 9:00 PM ET - CBS Sports Network @ Florida International October 11 | 7:30 PM ET - ESPN2 New Mexico State October 18 | 9:00 PM ET - ESPN2 @ Sam Houston (FCS) October 25 | 8:00 PM ET - ESPN2 Western Kentucky November 4 | 9:00 PM ET - ESPN Networks @ Middle Tennessee November 18 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN Networks Liberty November 25 | 3:30 PM ET - CBS Sports Network

