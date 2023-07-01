Trey Lance: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Trey Lance's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. Gametime is scheduled for 8:20 PM ET.
Trey Lance Injury Status
Lance is currently not on the injury report.
Trey Lance 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|15-for-31 (48.4%), 194 YDS (6.3 YPA), 0 TD, 1 INT
|16 CAR, 67 YDS, 0 TD
Trey Lance Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|12.46
|407
|56
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|17.27
|416
|51
|2023 ADP
|-
|268
|33
Trey Lance 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|13
|28
|164
|0
|1
|13
|54
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|2
|3
|30
|0
|0
|3
|13
|0
