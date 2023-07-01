At +12500, Trevon Diggs is a long shot to bring home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 40th-best in the NFL.

Want to bet on Trevon Diggs? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Trevon Diggs 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +12500 40th Bet $100 to win $12,500

Trevon Diggs Insights

On defense Diggs, who played in 17 games, registered 60 tackles and three interceptions.

On offense, the Cowboys ranked 14th in the NFL with 219.8 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked eighth in passing yards allowed per contest (200.9).

Dallas ranked ninth in run offense (135.2 rushing yards per game) and 22nd in run defense (129.3 rushing yards allowed per game) last year.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Cowboys Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Micah Parsons +15000 (31st in NFL) +600 (1st in NFL) Dak Prescott +1600 (6th in NFL) +6600 (34th in NFL) CeeDee Lamb +20000 (41st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Tony Pollard +3000 (15th in NFL) Trevon Diggs +12500 (40th in NFL) Demarcus Lawrence +20000 (51st in NFL) Brandin Cooks +15000 (61st in NFL) Michael Gallup +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.