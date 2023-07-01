At +100, the Texas Longhorns have the best odds to win the Big 12 in 2023. They also have +2000 odds to take home a national championship. Dig into the futures odds and other numbers below before placing a futures bet.

Texas Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200)

+2000 (Bet $10 to win $200) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10)

+100 (Bet $10 to win $10) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Texas 2023 Schedule

Texas will have to deal with the third-hardest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (86). The Longhorns have 10 games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2022, including three teams that totaled nine or more wins and zero with fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result Rice September 2 1 - @ Alabama September 9 2 - Wyoming September 16 3 - @ Baylor September 23 4 - Kansas September 30 5 - Oklahoma October 7 6 - @ Houston October 21 8 - BYU October 28 9 - Kansas State November 4 10 - @ TCU November 11 11 - @ Iowa State November 18 12 - Texas Tech November 24 13 -

