The 2023 season win total set for the TCU Horned Frogs, 7.5, indicates a strong showing this season is expected.

TCU Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7.5 -130 +110 56.5%

Horned Frogs' 2022 Performance

TCU ranked 26th in total offense (455.0 yards per game) and 94th in total defense (408.2 yards allowed per game) last season.

TCU averaged 261.7 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 39th in FBS. Defensively, it ranked 97th, giving up 249.7 passing yards per contest.

TCU posted a 6-1 record at home and was 6-0 away last year.

As favorites, the Frogs were 10-1. As underdogs, they were 3-1.

TCU's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Max Duggan QB 3,698 YDS (63.7%) / 32 TD / 8 INT

423 RUSH YDS / 9 RUSH TD / 28.2 RUSH YPG Kendre Miller RB 1,399 YDS / 17 TD / 93.3 YPG / 6.2 YPC Quentin Johnston WR 60 REC / 1,069 YDS / 6 TD / 71.3 YPG Emari Demercado RB 681 YDS / 6 TD / 45.4 YPG / 5.6 YPC

13 REC / 65 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 4.3 REC YPG Dee Winters LB 79 TKL / 13.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK / 1 INT Jamoi Hodge LB 90 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT Dylan Horton DL 44 TKL / 11.0 TFL / 10.0 SACK Johnny Hodges LB 79 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK

Horned Frogs' Strength of Schedule

The Horned Frogs will face the 88th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (67).

Based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season, TCUwill be playing the 81st-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.

TCU's schedule has eight games against teams with winning records in 2022 (one against a team with nine or more victories and one against a squad that accumulated less than four wins).

TCU 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Colorado September 2 - - 2 Nicholls State September 9 - - 3 @ Houston September 16 - - 4 SMU September 23 - - 5 West Virginia September 30 - - 6 @ Iowa State October 7 - - 7 BYU October 14 - - 8 @ Kansas State October 21 - - 10 @ Texas Tech November 2 - - 11 Texas November 11 - - 12 Baylor November 18 - - 13 @ Oklahoma November 24 - -

