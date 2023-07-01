The TCU Horned Frogs are +2000 to win the Big 12 in 2023, as they have the fifth-ranked odds in the conference. Additionally they have +20000 odds to win a CFP title. We have more details on futures odds, along with the relevant statistics you need to know, in the article below.

TCU Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +20000 (Bet $10 to win $2000)

+20000 (Bet $10 to win $2000) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200)

+2000 (Bet $10 to win $200) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

TCU 2023 Schedule

TCU has drawn the 88th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last year (67). In 2023, the Horned Frogs will go head-to-head with eight teams that had winning records last season, including one that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that totaled three or fewer wins a year ago.

Opponent Date Week Result Colorado September 2 1 - Nicholls State September 9 2 - @ Houston September 16 3 - SMU September 23 4 - West Virginia September 30 5 - @ Iowa State October 7 6 - BYU October 14 7 - @ Kansas State October 21 8 - @ Texas Tech November 2 10 - Texas November 11 11 - Baylor November 18 12 - @ Oklahoma November 24 13 -

