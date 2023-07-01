In terms of odds to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for 2023-24, the Houston Rockets' Tari Eason is currently +15000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Tari Eason Sixth Man Odds

Sixth Man Odds: +15000 (20th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)

Tari Eason 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 21 Points 9.4 198 Rebounds 7.1 149 Assists 1.2 26 Steals 1.3 28 Blocks 0.9 19 FG% 46.0% 80-for-174 3P% 37.0% 17-for-46

Tari Eason's Next Game

Matchup: Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets

Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets Game Day: January 1, 2024

January 1, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSDET

Space City Home Network, BSDET

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

