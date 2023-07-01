Stephon Gilmore's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. Gametime is set for 8:20 PM ET.

Stephon Gilmore Injury Status

Gilmore is currently not on the injured list.

Stephon Gilmore 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 66 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 11 Pass Def.

Stephon Gilmore 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Texans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 3 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 4 Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 5 1 2 Week 6 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 @Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Commanders 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 5 0 2 Week 11 Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 6 1 2 Week 15 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 7 0 3 Week 16 Chargers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 17 @Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

