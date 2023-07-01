In terms of winning the AAC title in 2023, the SMU Mustangs are one of the top contenders in the conference, with +300 odds that rank them second. In the article below, we analyze the futures odds and other important numbers.

SMU American Athletic Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable American Athletic Conference Championship Odds: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30)

+300 (Bet $10 to win $30) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

SMU 2023 Schedule

SMU will have the 22nd-easiest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total from last year (61). The Mustangs have games scheduled against teams that earned winning records in 2022, including teams that tallied nine or more wins and with fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result Louisiana Tech September 2 1 - @ Oklahoma September 9 2 - Prairie View A&M September 16 3 - @ TCU September 23 4 - Charlotte September 30 5 - @ East Carolina October 12 7 - @ Temple October 20 8 - Tulsa October 28 9 - @ Rice November 4 10 - North Texas November 10 11 - @ Memphis November 18 12 - Navy November 25 13 -

