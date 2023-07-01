A conference title is predicted from the Sam Houston Bearkats in 2023, based on their CUSA-high season win total over/under of four.

Sam Houston Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 4 -110 -115 52.4%

Bearkats' 2022 Performance

From an offensive standpoint, Sam Houston ranked 92nd in FBS with 330.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 44th in total defense (349.7 yards allowed per contest).

Sam Houston ranked 104th in pass offense (169.3 passing yards per game) and 92nd in pass defense (240.7 passing yards allowed per game) last season.

Sam Houston won just one game at home last year, but three away from home.

When favored the Bearkats picked up just two wins (2-3). And they won one game as underdogs (1-1).

Sam Houston's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Keegan Shoemaker QB 1,132 YDS (46.3%) / 6 TD / 5 INT

245 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 27.2 RUSH YPG Zach Hrbacek RB 495 YDS / 3 TD / 55.0 YPG / 5.8 YPC Cody Chrest WR 36 REC / 548 YDS / 2 TD / 60.9 YPG Dezmon Jackson RB 345 YDS / 2 TD / 38.3 YPG / 3.5 YPC Kavian Gaither LB 0 TKL / 0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 1 INT Da'Veawn Armstead DB 0 TKL / 0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT Caleb Weaver DB 0 TKL / 0 TFL / 1.5 SACK B.J. Foster DB 0 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT

Bearkats' Strength of Schedule

Sam Houston's schedule features games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 ( against teams with nine or more victories and against squads that had three or fewer wins).

Sam Houston 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ BYU September 2 - - 2 Air Force September 9 - - 4 @ Houston September 23 - - 5 Jacksonville State September 28 - - 6 @ Liberty October 5 - - 7 @ New Mexico State October 11 - - 8 Florida International October 18 - - 9 UTEP October 25 - - 10 Kennesaw State November 4 - - 11 @ Louisiana Tech November 11 - - 12 @ Western Kentucky November 18 - - 13 Middle Tennessee November 25 - -

