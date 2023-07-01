The over/under of 4.5 wins means the Rice Owls aren't given high expectations in 2023.

Looking to place a futures bet on Rice's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Rice Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 4.5 -115 -110 53.5%

Bet on Rice's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Owls' 2022 Performance

Rice totaled 374.2 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 77th in FBS. On defense, it ranked 76th, surrendering 390.4 yards per game.

Rice put up 232.9 passing yards per game offensively last season (65th in FBS), and it gave up 208.6 passing yards per game (38th) on defense.

Rice was 4-2 at home last season, but they won only one game on the road.

The Owls won two games as underdogs (2-7) and went 3-1 as favorites.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rice's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats TJ McMahon QB 2,102 YDS (60.2%) / 18 TD / 14 INT

154 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 11.8 RUSH YPG Bradley Rozner WR 44 REC / 876 YDS / 10 TD / 67.4 YPG Luke McCaffrey WR 58 REC / 723 YDS / 6 TD / 55.6 YPG Ari Broussard RB 251 YDS / 9 TD / 19.3 YPG / 2.8 YPC Myron Morrison LB 66 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 2 INT Josh Pearcy LB 46 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK Chris Conti LB 70 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Gabe Taylor DB 54 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Owls' Strength of Schedule

In terms of toughness, based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Owls will be facing the 77th-ranked schedule this year.

Rice is facing the 11th-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last year).

Rice will play seven games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes two teams that had nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Rice 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Texas September 2 - - 2 Houston September 9 - - 3 Texas Southern September 16 - - 4 @ South Florida September 23 - - 5 East Carolina September 30 - - 6 UConn October 7 - - 8 @ Tulsa October 19 - - 9 Tulane October 28 - - 10 SMU November 4 - - 11 @ UTSA November 11 - - 12 @ Charlotte November 18 - - 13 Florida Atlantic November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.