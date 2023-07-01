In Week 8 of the 2023 season, Rashaan Evans and the Dallas Cowboys will match up against the Los Angeles Rams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're seeking Evans' stats, here's everything you need to know.

Rashaan Evans Injury Status

Evans is currently not on the injury report.

Rashaan Evans 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 159 Tackles (6.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Rashaan Evans 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Saints 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 2 @Rams 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 0.0 1.0 12 0 2 Week 4 Browns 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 6 49ers 0.0 0.0 11 0 1 Week 7 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 13 0 0 Week 8 Panthers 1.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 0.0 1.0 12 0 1 Week 10 @Panthers 0.0 2.0 10 0 0 Week 11 Bears 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 12 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 13 0 0 Week 13 Steelers 0.0 0.0 15 0 0 Week 15 @Saints 1.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 16 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

