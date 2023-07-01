The Houston Astros (45-37) aim to extend their three-game winning streak when they take on the Texas Rangers (49-33) on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will call on Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) against the Astros and Hunter Brown (6-4).

Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (9-3, 2.82 ERA) vs Brown - HOU (6-4, 3.72 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers will send Eovaldi (9-3) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.82, a 4.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .997 in 16 games this season.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 16 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 97 strikeouts over 87 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Over 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.72 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.

Brown enters this outing with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Brown will look to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

This season, the 24-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.72), 35th in WHIP (1.195), and 16th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.

Hunter Brown vs. Rangers

He will face a Rangers offense that ranks first in the league with 486 total runs scored while batting .273 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .459 slugging percentage (third in MLB action) and has hit a total of 113 home runs (sixth in the league).

Head-to-head against the Rangers this season, Brown has pitched seven innings without giving up an earned run on five hits, while striking out five.

