The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim will square off against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 113 total home runs.

Texas' .459 slugging percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Rangers have an MLB-best .273 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (486 total, 5.9 per game).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.

Texas' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.180).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 2.82 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Eovaldi has collected nine quality starts this year.

Eovaldi will look to prolong a 17-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.6 frames per appearance).

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/26/2023 Tigers L 7-2 Home Andrew Heaney Matthew Boyd 6/27/2023 Tigers W 8-3 Home Martín Pérez Matt Manning 6/28/2023 Tigers W 10-2 Home Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/29/2023 Tigers L 8-5 Home Cody Bradford Reese Olson 6/30/2023 Astros L 5-3 Home Jon Gray Ronel Blanco 7/1/2023 Astros - Home Nathan Eovaldi Hunter Brown 7/2/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 7/3/2023 Astros - Home Martín Pérez Cristian Javier 7/4/2023 Red Sox - Away Dane Dunning - 7/5/2023 Red Sox - Away Jon Gray Brayan Bello 7/6/2023 Red Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi James Paxton

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.