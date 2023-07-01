Michael Gallup is +25000 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 112th-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award.

Michael Gallup 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Michael Gallup Insights

Gallup's stats last year included 39 grabs for 424 yards and four TDs, averaging 30.3 yards, and he was on the end of 74 targets.

The Cowboys called a pass on 51.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 48.9% of the time. Their offense was third in the league in points scored.

Dallas compiled 219.8 passing yards per game on offense last season (14th in the NFL), and it ranked eighth defensively with 200.9 passing yards allowed per game.

All Cowboys Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Micah Parsons +15000 (31st in NFL) +600 (1st in NFL) Dak Prescott +1600 (6th in NFL) +6600 (34th in NFL) CeeDee Lamb +20000 (41st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Tony Pollard +3000 (15th in NFL) Trevon Diggs +12500 (40th in NFL) Demarcus Lawrence +20000 (51st in NFL) Brandin Cooks +15000 (61st in NFL) Michael Gallup +25000 (112th in NFL)

