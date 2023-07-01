Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .292.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 43 of 68 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Taveras has had an RBI in 21 games this season (30.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44.1% of his games this season (30 of 68), with two or more runs eight times (11.8%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|37
|.273
|AVG
|.308
|.316
|OBP
|.363
|.473
|SLG
|.474
|10
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|18
|25/6
|K/BB
|27/12
|4
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.56 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Brown (6-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.72), 35th in WHIP (1.195), and 16th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
