Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 82 hits and an OBP of .358 to go with a slugging percentage of .459. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.

Tucker enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.

Tucker has gotten a hit in 52 of 80 games this season (65.0%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (30.0%).

Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (13.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 32 games this season (40.0%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (15.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.8% of his games this season (31 of 80), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .275 AVG .291 .358 OBP .359 .458 SLG .459 16 XBH 13 5 HR 6 22 RBI 27 18/19 K/BB 26/18 8 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings