Josh Jung, with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Astros.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .274 with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is 26th in slugging.

Jung will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with two homers during his last games.

Jung has had a hit in 58 of 79 games this year (73.4%), including multiple hits 22 times (27.8%).

He has gone deep in 15 games this season (19.0%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his plate appearances.

In 35.4% of his games this season, Jung has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (48.1%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .285 AVG .265 .364 OBP .293 .514 SLG .476 15 XBH 18 9 HR 8 27 RBI 22 47/16 K/BB 47/6 0 SB 1

