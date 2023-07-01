Jake Oettinger is +2500 to win the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, presented to the NHL's best goaltender. For more stats and information on this Dallas Stars player, scroll down.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jake Oettinger's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +2500 (9th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Think Jake Oettinger will win the Vezina Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Jake Oettinger 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 21 Goaltending Record -- 11-7-2 Shots Against 19.90 597 Goals Against 2.93 59 Saves 17.93 538 Save % -- 0.901

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Jake Oettinger's Next Game

Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+

BSSW,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.