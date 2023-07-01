Dante Fowler Jr.'s 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. Gametime is slated for 8:20 PM ET.

Dante Fowler Jr. Injury Status

Fowler is currently not on the injured list.

Dante Fowler Jr. 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 27 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 6.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Dante Fowler Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Bengals 1.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 3 @Giants 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 4 Commanders 1.0 2.0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Rams 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Eagles 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 7 Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Bears 1.0 2.0 5 0 1 Week 10 @Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 12 Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Texans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Titans 1.0 0.0 2 0 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

