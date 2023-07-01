Dak Prescott: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Dak Prescott is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Dallas Cowboys kick off their season in Week 1 against the New York Giants on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET.
Dak Prescott Injury Status
Prescott is currently not listed as injured.
Dak Prescott 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|261-for-394 (66.2%), 2,860 YDS (7.3 YPA), 23 TD, 15 INT
|45 CAR, 182 YDS, 1 TD
Dak Prescott Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|198.60
|33
|18
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|275.96
|14
|14
|2023 ADP
|-
|86
|10
Dak Prescott 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|14
|29
|134
|0
|1
|2
|11
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|19
|25
|207
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|21
|27
|250
|2
|1
|5
|34
|1
|Week 10
|@Packers
|27
|46
|265
|3
|2
|4
|6
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|22
|25
|276
|2
|0
|3
|16
|0
|Week 12
|Giants
|21
|30
|261
|2
|2
|2
|4
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|20
|30
|170
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Texans
|24
|39
|284
|1
|2
|6
|23
|0
|Week 15
|@Jaguars
|23
|30
|256
|3
|2
|5
|20
|0
|Week 16
|Eagles
|27
|35
|347
|3
|1
|6
|41
|0
|Week 17
|@Titans
|29
|41
|282
|2
|2
|3
|11
|0
|Week 18
|@Commanders
|14
|37
|128
|1
|1
|6
|16
|0
|Wild Card
|@Buccaneers
|25
|33
|305
|4
|0
|7
|24
|1
|Divisional
|@49ers
|23
|37
|206
|1
|2
|4
|22
|0
