The 2023 season kicks off for Chauncey Golston when the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants come together at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.

Chauncey Golston Injury Status

Golston is currently not on the injured list.

Chauncey Golston 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 22 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Chauncey Golston 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 @Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Eagles 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 8 Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Giants 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 13 Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 Eagles 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 17 @Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Divisional @49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

