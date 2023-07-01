CeeDee Lamb is +2500 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are eighth-best in the NFL. Are you also seeking his other available prop bets? We have details on those, as well, so check them out.

CeeDee Lamb 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +20000 41st Bet $100 to win $20,000 Off. POY +2500 8th Bet $100 to win $2,500

CeeDee Lamb Insights

Lamb was targeted 156 times last season and converted that into 107 grabs for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine TDs.

The Cowboys threw the football on 51.1% of their plays from scrimmage last season while staying on the ground 48.9% of the time. Their offense was third in the NFL in points scored.

Dallas totaled 219.8 passing yards per game on offense last season (14th in the NFL), and it ranked eighth on defense with 200.9 passing yards allowed per game.

All Cowboys Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Micah Parsons +15000 (31st in NFL) +600 (1st in NFL) Dak Prescott +1600 (6th in NFL) +6600 (34th in NFL) CeeDee Lamb +20000 (41st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Tony Pollard +3000 (15th in NFL) Trevon Diggs +12500 (40th in NFL) Demarcus Lawrence +20000 (51st in NFL) Brandin Cooks +15000 (61st in NFL) Michael Gallup +25000 (112th in NFL)

