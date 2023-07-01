Argentina Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
In the 2023 Women's World Cup, Argentina is +1600 to finish first in Group G. In terms of winning the whole tournament, Argentina is +20000.
Argentina: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+20000
|22
|3
|Odds to Win Group G
|+1600
|18
|3
Argentina: Last World Cup Performance
Argentina didn't make it out of the group stage in the most recent World Cup, in 2019. Its top scorers at the previous World Cup, with one goal apiece, were Milagros Menendez and Florencia Bonsegundo.
Argentina: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Italy
|July 24
|2:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|South Africa
|July 27
|8:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Sweden
|August 2
|3:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Argentina Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Sophia Braun
|23
|13
|Club Leon (Mexico)
|Julieta Cruz
|27
|4
|Boca Juniors (Argentina)
|Gabriela Chavez
|34
|18
|Estudiantes (BA) (Argentina)
|Aldana Cometti
|27
|6
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
|Eliana Stabile
|29
|3
|Santos FC SP (Brazil)
|Adriana Sachs
|29
|21
|Santos FC SP (Brazil)
|Romina Nunez
|29
|18
|UAI Urquiza (Argentina)
|Laurina Oliveros
|29
|23
|Boca Juniors (Argentina)
|Lara Esponda
|17
|-
|River Plate (Argentina)
|Abigail Chaves
|26
|-
|Huracan (Argentina)
|Vanina Correa
|39
|1
|Rosario Central (Argentina)
|Marianela
|32
|8
|RCD Espanyol Barcelona (Spain)
|Lorena Benitez
|24
|16
|SE Palmeiras SP (Brazil)
|Chiara Singarella
|2022
|-
|Kennesaw State University (United States)
|Mariana Larroquette
|30
|19
|Orlando Pride (United States)
|Florencia Bonsegundo
|29
|15
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
|Estefania Banini
|33
|22
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Miriam Mayorga
|33
|14
|Boca Juniors (Argentina)
|Fabiana Vallejos
|37
|11
|Deportivo Cali (Colombia)
|Camila Gomez Ares
|28
|-
|Boca Juniors (Argentina)
|Dalila Ippolito
|21
|20
|Parma (Italy)
|Vanesa Santana
|32
|5
|Sporting de Huelva (Spain)
|Yamila Tamara Rodriguez
|25
|11
|SE Palmeiras SP (Brazil)
|Daiana Falfan
|22
|10
|UAI Urquiza (Argentina)
|Erica Lonigro
|29
|17
|Rosario Central (Argentina)
|Agostina Holzheier
|19
|-
|Gremio RS (Brazil)
