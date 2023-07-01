In the 2023 Women's World Cup, Argentina is +1600 to finish first in Group G. In terms of winning the whole tournament, Argentina is +20000.

Argentina: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +20000 22 3 Odds to Win Group G +1600 18 3

Argentina: Last World Cup Performance

Argentina didn't make it out of the group stage in the most recent World Cup, in 2019. Its top scorers at the previous World Cup, with one goal apiece, were Milagros Menendez and Florencia Bonsegundo.

Argentina: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Italy July 24 2:00 AM ET - - South Africa July 27 8:00 PM ET - - Sweden August 2 3:00 AM ET - -

Argentina Roster

Name Age Number Club Sophia Braun 23 13 Club Leon (Mexico) Julieta Cruz 27 4 Boca Juniors (Argentina) Gabriela Chavez 34 18 Estudiantes (BA) (Argentina) Aldana Cometti 27 6 Madrid CCF (Spain) Eliana Stabile 29 3 Santos FC SP (Brazil) Adriana Sachs 29 21 Santos FC SP (Brazil) Romina Nunez 29 18 UAI Urquiza (Argentina) Laurina Oliveros 29 23 Boca Juniors (Argentina) Lara Esponda 17 - River Plate (Argentina) Abigail Chaves 26 - Huracan (Argentina) Vanina Correa 39 1 Rosario Central (Argentina) Marianela 32 8 RCD Espanyol Barcelona (Spain) Lorena Benitez 24 16 SE Palmeiras SP (Brazil) Chiara Singarella 2022 - Kennesaw State University (United States) Mariana Larroquette 30 19 Orlando Pride (United States) Florencia Bonsegundo 29 15 Madrid CCF (Spain) Estefania Banini 33 22 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Miriam Mayorga 33 14 Boca Juniors (Argentina) Fabiana Vallejos 37 11 Deportivo Cali (Colombia) Camila Gomez Ares 28 - Boca Juniors (Argentina) Dalila Ippolito 21 20 Parma (Italy) Vanesa Santana 32 5 Sporting de Huelva (Spain) Yamila Tamara Rodriguez 25 11 SE Palmeiras SP (Brazil) Daiana Falfan 22 10 UAI Urquiza (Argentina) Erica Lonigro 29 17 Rosario Central (Argentina) Agostina Holzheier 19 - Gremio RS (Brazil)

