Alperen Sengun 2023-24 NBA MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Looking at odds to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award for 2023-24, the Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun is currently +25000 -- see below for more stats and information.
Alperen Sengun MVP Odds
- MVP Odds:+25000 (21st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)
Alperen Sengun 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|25
|Points
|19.7
|492
|Rebounds
|8.9
|223
|Assists
|5.2
|131
|Steals
|0.9
|23
|Blocks
|0.9
|22
|FG%
|52.9%
|200-for-378
|3P%
|29.3%
|17-for-58
Alperen Sengun's Next Game
- Matchup: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSW
