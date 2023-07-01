Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .698 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Astros.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas with 82 hits, batting .263 this season with 37 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 75th and he is 16th in slugging.
- Garcia will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with three homers in his last games.
- In 64.2% of his games this season (52 of 81), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (23.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 17 games this year (21.0%), homering in 5.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 36 games this season (44.4%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (19.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 50.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.3%.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.299
|AVG
|.226
|.371
|OBP
|.293
|.618
|SLG
|.400
|22
|XBH
|15
|14
|HR
|6
|40
|RBI
|26
|39/16
|K/BB
|51/16
|2
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.56 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.72 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.72), 35th in WHIP (1.195), and 16th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
