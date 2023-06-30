The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-6 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .275 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and three walks.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In 16.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has driven in a run in 16 games this year (38.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 16 of 42 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 23 .306 AVG .250 .323 OBP .259 .645 SLG .388 9 XBH 9 6 HR 1 11 RBI 6 11/1 K/BB 16/2 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings