Rangers vs. Astros Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers (49-32) and Houston Astros (44-37) battle in AL West action, on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
The probable pitchers are Jon Gray (6-3) for the Rangers and Ronel Blanco (1-0) for the Astros.
Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-3, 2.89 ERA) vs Blanco - HOU (1-0, 4.63 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray
- The Rangers will send Gray (6-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.89 and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .208 in 14 games this season.
- He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.
- Gray has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Jon Gray vs. Astros
- The Astros rank 11th in MLB with 377 runs scored this season. They have a .249 batting average this campaign with 95 home runs (13th in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Astros in one game, and they have gone 1-for-7 with an RBI over two innings.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ronel Blanco
- The Astros are sending Blanco (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA and 37 strikeouts over 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.63, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .259 batting average against him.
- Blanco is trying to pick up his third quality start of the season in this game.
- Blanco is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.7 innings per start.
- In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Ronel Blanco vs. Rangers
- The opposing Rangers offense has the second-ranked slugging percentage (.459) and ranks sixth in home runs hit (111) in all of MLB. They have a collective .274 batting average, and are first in the league with 781 total hits and first in MLB play scoring 483 runs.
- Blanco has a 3 ERA and a 2 WHIP against the Rangers this season in three innings pitched, allowing a .333 batting average over two appearances.
