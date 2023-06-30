Alex Bregman and Marcus Semien are among the players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers square off at Globe Life Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:05 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Gray Stats

The Rangers' Jon Gray (6-3) will make his 15th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 14 starts this season.

In 14 starts this season, Gray has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 31-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.89), fifth in WHIP (1.037), and 49th in K/9 (7.7).

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jun. 24 5.0 3 1 1 4 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 2.1 6 6 6 2 3 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 9.0 4 1 1 12 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 7.0 2 0 0 5 1 at Orioles May. 26 7.0 4 1 1 8 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien Stats

Semien has 98 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .284/.345/.461 so far this season.

Semien will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .319 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Yankees Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 81 hits with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .263/.333/.510 slash line on the season.

Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 27 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Yankees Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has 78 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 44 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .251/.346/.412 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 29 3-for-5 3 1 4 6 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 24 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has put up 81 hits with 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.360/.462 so far this year.

Tucker heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .297 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and nine RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 1 5 5 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 0 1 5 0 at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 25 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Jun. 24 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

