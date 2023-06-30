When the Texas Rangers (49-32) and Houston Astros (44-37) match up at Globe Life Field on Friday, June 30, Jon Gray will get the nod for the Rangers, while the Astros will send Ronel Blanco to the mound. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET.

The Astros have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Rangers (-175). The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-3, 2.89 ERA) vs Blanco - HOU (1-0, 4.63 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Rangers' game against the Astros but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rangers (-175) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to take down the Astros with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.71.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Adolis García get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 49 games this season and won 31 (63.3%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Rangers have a 14-3 record (winning 82.4% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Rangers went 4-4 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (52.4%) in those games.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+150) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+115) Josh Jung 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -155 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.