On Friday, Kyle Tucker (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up five RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 81 hits and an OBP of .360, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .462.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.

Tucker will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer in his last games.

In 64.6% of his 79 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (13.9%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (40.5%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (15.2%).

In 31 of 79 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .275 AVG .292 .358 OBP .361 .458 SLG .465 16 XBH 13 5 HR 6 22 RBI 27 18/19 K/BB 26/18 8 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings