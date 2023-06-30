Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Friday, Jonah Heim (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Ronel Blanco. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks while batting .281.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
- In 51 of 70 games this season (72.9%) Heim has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (30.0%).
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.7%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Heim has had an RBI in 31 games this season (44.3%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (18.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.9%.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.266
|AVG
|.296
|.324
|OBP
|.345
|.523
|SLG
|.430
|17
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|26
|28/10
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros will send Blanco (1-0) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 4.63 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
